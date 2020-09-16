SQF Complex Fire: 114,320 acres burned, 12% contained; latest evacuation orders

By and ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF Complex Fire has grown to 114,320 acres as of Wednesday morning and is 12% contained.

The Castle and Shotgun fires combined destroyed 104 structures and leave more than 3,000 threatened.

CAL FIRE officials say 14 first responders have been injured while battling the flames.

The fire has closed several roads in the area, including Highway 198, which is the main route through Sequoia National Park. The park is closed due to the wildfire threat.

EVACUATION ORDERS


Pyles Camp, Ponderosa, Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Lloyd Meadows, Cedar Slope, Camp Nelson, Rogers Camp, Mountain Aire, Pierpoint, Doyle Springs, Mountain Home, and Coy Flat

An evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

EVACUATION WARNINGS


South Fork, Springville, all points between Globe Drive and Balch Park Rd, rest of Three Rivers area

An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.

You can register for evacuation alerts here for Tulare County: alerttc.com. A new map was released that shows evacuation areas, which can be found here.

Scroll down for a list of resources available for evacuees and how to help people displaced by the SQF Complex Fire.

EVACUEE RESOURCES



RV/Trailer Parking: If you've been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire, and you have an RV or trailer, you can call 211 for assistance finding available locations to park.

Animals/Livestock: Tulare County Animals Services announced that large animals could be brought to the Porterville Fairgrounds or the Woodlake Rodeo grounds. Staff members at those sites can also help with smaller pet needs.

Salvation Army: Families who have been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire and need items can request them by emailing fire@unitedwaytc.org

HOW TO HELP



The Salvation Army is accepting donations for people who've been forced from their homes due to the SQF Complex Fire.

You can drop off bottled water, non-perishable food and hygiene products at the following locations.

314 E. San Joaquin, Tulare, CA
Monday and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, 2-5:00 p.m.

1501 W. Main St, Visalia, CA
Thursday and Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, 8:00 a.m.-noon)

Call 559-687-2520 for more information.
