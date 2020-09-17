SQF Complex Fire carves path of destruction in Tulare County mountain communities

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The southern edge of the massive SQF Complex Fire is straddling Highway 190, and has already carved out a path of destruction in communities that lie adjacent to the long, winding road.
Tulare County officials announced on Tuesday that around 100 homes in Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, and Cedar Slope had been leveled by flames.
"A lot of these cabins were so old that people put their years and livelihoods rebuilding these things," said Brett Taylor, who owns a cabin in Cedar Slope.
Taylor still isn't sure if it made it.
"My kids love it cause there's a creek down below that we'd go in and we'd fish and hike around," Taylor said.
Over the last decade or so, the Taylor's have made many improvements to the small red cabin - originally built in the late 1940's.
But more importantly, the cabin is where they made lasting family memories.
"It was just kind of a weekend getaway," Taylor said of his cabin. "But we do have some friends that that was their primary home. And those are the ones I really feel bad for, cause that's everything that they own is gone. For everyone else, we can rebuild. Those people, they literally lost everything."
The Tulare County Fire Department is encouraging other property owners to fill out an online form, so that when structure assessments are complete, they can pass that information along to them. Click here to access the form.
"We will be sharing that information with our building department and those that are involved in the damage assessment so they do have accurate contact information," Tulare County Fire Captain Joanne Bear said. "But that plan is still being developed and as information comes available, we'll be sure to get that out to those who are affected by this fire."
Similarly, Tulare County Animal Services has a form to fill out for residents who had to leave pets behind while evacuating. Click here to access the form.
The Red Cross still has two temporary evacuation points set up.
One at Porterville College, next to the football field, the other at the Exeter Veterans Memorial Building. Tulare County officials say you can also call 2-1-1 if you've been evacuated.
On Wednesday, officials said those in Silver City and Mineral King should prepare to evacuate. Portions of Three Rivers were ordered to evacuate on Monday.
So far, the SQF Complex has burned more than 114,000 acres and is just 12% contained.
Sequoia National Park remains closed at this time, and so do several other popular recreation sites in the area.
