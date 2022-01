FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.It happened around 9:40 am on Glenn Avenue near McKenzie Avenue.Investigators say there was an altercation between the victim and a woman who lived next to her over money that was owed from a car sale.The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not go to a hospital.Officers say they know who the suspect is, and their investigation is ongoing.