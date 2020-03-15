Police: southeast Fresno stabbing case of self-defense

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police now say a stabbing Friday night was a case of self-defense.It happened at the Ranchwood Condos on Winery near Lane around 10:30 p.m.When officers arrived, they found a man in his 60's with a stab wound to his stomach area.Investigators say he had been drinking heavily before getting into an argument with another man."It appears the two had gotten into an argument. and then it carried over again to the point where the stabbing had taken place," says Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.Police also say it appears one man was hit in the head with an object that caused significant injuries, and he stabbed the suspect in self-defense.