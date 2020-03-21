Visalia man facing murder charges for Porterville stabbing

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man is in custody facing murder charges after a deadly stabbing in Porterville.Investigators believe 19-year-old Jarod Martinez stabbed a 44-year-old man to death on Wednesday near Morton Avenue and Highway 65.Porterville police tracked down Martinez to a nearby Motel 6 and took him into custody for the man's death.The victim has not been identified. A motive for the deadly attack is not yet known.