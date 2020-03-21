Porterville

Visalia man facing murder charges for Porterville stabbing

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man is in custody facing murder charges after a deadly stabbing in Porterville.

Investigators believe 19-year-old Jarod Martinez stabbed a 44-year-old man to death on Wednesday near Morton Avenue and Highway 65.

Porterville police tracked down Martinez to a nearby Motel 6 and took him into custody for the man's death.

The victim has not been identified. A motive for the deadly attack is not yet known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervilleportervilleporterville police departmentstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PORTERVILLE
Work moves forward on COVID-19 alternate care site in Porterville
Construction set to start on COVID-19 alternate care site in Porterville
Sierra View Medical Center stops visitors, starts specimen collection site
Porterville Unified closes schools due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News