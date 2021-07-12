Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Interview with Stacy May-Johnson

By
Bulldog Breakdown: Interview with Stacy May-Johnson

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State's softball team head coach Stacy May-Johnson comes to the Valley after two seasons at Utah Valley.

Since accepting the job last week she's been focused on recruiting, solidifying the Bulldogs' roster, and building her coaching staff.

She says her sights are set on winning the Mountain West, returning to the College World series and yes, winning another national championship.

ABC30 spoke with her about the program she's stepping into, the support here in the Valley and what her first steps moves will be in the coming weeks.
