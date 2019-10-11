Standoff in northeast Fresno, police say man has barricaded himself in house with weapons inside

A standoff is on in northeast Fresno.

Fresno Police have surrounded a house and are working to get a man, who has barricaded himself inside, to come out.

The house is along 5th St. and the call came in at about 6:30 p.m. to authorities.

Police say the man is refusing to come out of his parents' house and there are weapons inside.

They say they are concerned because he received a mental evaluation on Wednesday. They also believe they heard a gunshot not too long ago.

Fresno Police say the man gained entry into his parents' home by hopping a fence, and that people inside were hiding themselves in bathrooms and closets.

Those inside the house were able to get out safely.

They told police the man was rambling.

