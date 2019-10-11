Standoff in northeast Fresno, police say man has barricaded himself in house with weapons inside

A standoff is on in northeast Fresno.Fresno Police have surrounded a house and are working to get a man, who has barricaded himself inside, to come out.The house is along 5th St. and the call came in at about 6:30 p.m. to authorities.Police say the man is refusing to come out of his parents' house and there are weapons inside.They say they are concerned because he received a mental evaluation on Wednesday. They also believe they heard a gunshot not too long ago.Fresno Police say the man gained entry into his parents' home by hopping a fence, and that people inside were hiding themselves in bathrooms and closets.Those inside the house were able to get out safely.They told police the man was rambling.(This story is developing. Please stay with Action News for updates)