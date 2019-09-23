START HERE: Amber Alert still in effect, 74th annual United Nations General Assembly, First day of fall

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
Amber Alert still in effect for 2-year-old abducted by father
Amber Alert signs are up for a third day along California highways.
It's all part of a search by the Merced County Sheriff's office to find a missing toddler and his father.
Authorities say two-year-old John Weir disappeared Friday night from Merced with his father Steven Weir.
Anyone who sees Weir's Red Hyundai Elantra, license plate #5SKT544 should call 911.
74th annual United Nations General Assembly
Presidents, kings and prime ministers are all gathering in New York City starting today.
President Trump and dozens of leaders around the globe will address the 74th annual United Nations General Assembly this week.
But before that happens, the UN will host a special climate action summit.
Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on leaders to come to the event with realistic plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
President Trump is among those not participating in the climate summit.
First royal trip for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and son Archie
Britain's Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their baby son Archie are taking their first royal tour as a family.
They made their first stop in Cape Town today as part of a 10-day visit to South Africa.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a packed schedule with 35 engagements across four countries.
At some point during the tour, Prince Harry will honor his mother, the late Princess Diana, and her work against landmines.
The trip will be the first time the couple's nearly five-month-old son Archie will be officially seen in public.
Latest Valley Forecast
Monday - Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.
Monday Night - Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.
