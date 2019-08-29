START HERE: Deadly Fresno Co. crash, Tracking hurricane Dorian

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
Deadly Fresno Co. Crash
One person is dead in a crash in Fresno County.
It happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Conejo near Temperance just southwest of Selma.
The highway patrol says one vehicle turned in front of the other causing the crash.
The driver in of the car died at the scene.
The driver of the pick-up truck was rushed to the hospital with injuries but is expected to survive.
The road will be blocked for the next hour to an hour and a half.
Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen today as it starts its track toward Florida.
Dorian could make landfall as early as Monday as a category three hurricane with winds possibly as high as 125 miles per hour.
Florida Governor Ron Desantis has declared a state of emergency for counties in Dorian's path.
Labor Day Weekend Travel
Millions of Americans are expected to travel for the upcoming Labor Day weekend what's considered the unofficial end of summer.
Experts say today will be the busiest travel day of the week.
Temperatures cooling down today
Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today, with a high of 98 in Fresno, overnight cooling to the low 70's.
