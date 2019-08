START HERE: UC Merced back in session, Tracking tropical storm Dorian

Back to School at UC Merced

Tropical Storm Dorian

Temperatures cooling down today

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.Thousands of UC Merced students begin their new school year today.This year has the largest incoming class in the university's history with about 2,400 new students.The new school year comes just weeks after two new buildings were opened on the college campus.It's phase two of the Merced 2020 expansion project on the campus.The full project is expected to be completed next summer.Traffic is also expected to pick up around the college campus today as students head back to class.Those of you traveling along Highway 99 and driving along city streets near the university should give yourselves extra time to get to your destinations.All these areas will see more drivers out on the road.A state of emergency is in effect in Puerto Rico as the American territory braces for Tropical Storm Dorian.The storm is expected to bring up to eight inches of rain today, along with flash flooding and tropical force winds as it passed between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic Wednesday night.Dorian could make landfall in Florida late Labor Day weekend.Stick with Action News as we track the path and progress of the storm. You can always get the latest developments online and on our mobile app.Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today, with a high of 102 in Fresno, overnight cooling to the low 70's.For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App