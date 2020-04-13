theft

Two men arrested in Corcoran after stealing from neighbor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were arrested in Corcoran on Friday after police say they stole from a nearby neighbor.

Corcoran police officers were sent to the area of Dairy Ave. and Gable Ave. for reports of stolen property. The victim told officers his property was in a backyard down the street.

Officers went to the home and found the property in the backyard and arrested Ernesto Leon and Manuel Madrid at the scene. They were both booked and issued citations for receiving stolen property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of property with serial numbers removed.
