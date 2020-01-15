Stolen items found inside vehicle during northwest Fresno traffic stop, 2 arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in custody after Fresno County sheriff's deputies found stolen property in the trunk of their car during an early morning traffic stop.Deputies pulled over the Mitsubishi for suspicious activity on Santa Ana Avenue at Maroa in northwest Fresno around 4:30 a.m.One man tried to run from the vehicle but was quickly stopped.During a search, deputies found stolen property from three overnight car burglaries.Authorities say the driver also had a warrant for a stolen vehicle arrest, and his passenger was on parole. Both men were arrested.Officials are now working on returning the stolen items to their rightful owners.