Fresno salon joins 'Strands for Trans' list of trans-friendly salons and barbershops

StylistMis in northeast Fresno joined the 'Strands for Trans' movement, which aims to help those in the transgender community find trans-friendly salons or barbershops.
"It means a lot that there are people that are thinking of my kind of person," said Sophia Heinrichs.
For the transgender community, going in for a haircut can be daunting.
"Finding myself and my authenticity, it was often difficult for me to actually go to a barbershop because of the environment," shared Zayn Anthony. "It's very masculine, high masculinity sometimes, toxic masculinity will be thrown around."
Heinrichs and Anthony said there's a fear of not belonging before and after one's transition.
"I'm afraid that people will see the outside of who I thought that I was, rather than who I am," Heinrichs said.
However, at StylistMist, Sophia feels comfortable and welcomed.
Owner Misty Holder said she values diversity and inclusion, so joining 'Strands for Trans' was an easy decision.
"I want them to be able to come in and not feel like it's an overly male environment, an overly female environment," Holder said. "This is just for people who want to express their best selves."
The Strands for Trans website shows a map of all the shops in the world that are part of the movement. There are a few in Fresno and Clovis.
Anthony, who chairs Trans-E-Motion, an organization that advocates for the trans community in the Valley, said a few salons are better than none.
"It shows a lot of leadership by the ones who are participating and showing their support," he said.
For more information about 'Strands for Trans' or to join, visit the website.