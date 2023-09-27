12-year-old student hit by car near Yosemite Middle School in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 12-year-old student was hit by a car near a school in central Fresno Wednesday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened at about 7:30 am near Yosemite Middle School, on Olive and 9th.

Officers say the girl was hit by a 17-year-old driver as he turned onto Olive from 9th.

She was not seriously hurt but was taken to the hospital.

The driver remained at the scene. Police say he did not have a license.

This comes less than a day after the Muir Elementary Safe Routes to School Project was discussed, providing safer routes to school for Fresno students.

Those improvements come at a time when the Central Valley has seen a number of recent crashes around schools.