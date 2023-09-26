Project underway to create safer routes to school for students in Fresno

Walking and driving to and from school will soon be safer for parts of Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Walking and driving to and from school will soon be safer for parts of Fresno.

It's part of The Muir Elementary Safe Routes to School Project, delivering on a long-time promise from more than a century ago.

The goal is to provide more sidewalks so students don't have to walk on busy streets like Palm Avenue, giving them safer routes to school.

The project will happen in three phases. The first one is already underway along Dennett Ave.

"Sidewalk improvements that were never built out when the subdivision was built in 1912, it will also create some curbs and gutters and some new trees for all this neighborhood," said Miguel Arias with Fresno City Council.

The improvements come at a time when the Central Valley has seen a number of recent crashes around schools.

That includes a collision on September 7th that injured a mother and her 11-year-old daughter in a crosswalk near Birney Elementary in Central Fresno.

Administrators hope this project will help protect families and staff.

"It is a major concern to have a safe route because we have so many students walking, and then just space for cars and parking," explained Nicole Jones, Principal of John Muir Elementary School.

John Muir Elementary has just over 500 students in Pre-K to sixth grade, and the majority of them walk to and from school.

Phase one of the project is set to be completed in November, and the remaining work is scheduled to be finished in February of next year, including safe walking routes to Susan B. Anthony and Heaton Elementary schools.

"The hardest part, it would be not having the kids get hit," said Bobby Pelley, Cross guard with John Muir Elementary.

Bobby Pelley became an honorary cross guard 33 years ago after helping a student who was too scared to cross the street on Palm Avenue. He walked him safely to the office and discovered his passion for helping keep the neighborhood safe. He's happy with the safety upgrades and has this message for drivers...

"If you're driving, driving down Palm, I'm out there, so be careful," added Pelley.

The Fresno City Council approved the construction of this project in May of this year after a three-year planning process.

It's funded through SB-1 Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation funds.

