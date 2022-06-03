children's health

Child safety tips for summer vacation

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Child safety tips for summer vacation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many local children are starting their summer break.

From trips to outdoor activities, a Valley Children's pediatrician said summer is a great time to keep kids active.

"We do want them moving their little bodies," said Dr. Hailey Nelson. "That's how we stay healthy."

If your child plans to be outside a lot this summer, don't forget to apply and reapply sunscreen.

Some kids spend their summer going from one outdoor activity to another.

Nelson said to keep in mind the Valley's high temperatures can cause heat exhaustion.

"Really kind of being proactive that when you send them with a full water bottle that when you're picking them up, they should have drank it while they were there," she said.

A trip to the water is a great option to beat the heat, but Dr. Nelson said an adult should always be arms-length from a child.

She also added the color of a child's bathing suit could make a big difference if a child were to go missing underwater.

"The light blue swimsuits kind of blend in the deeper the water is," Dr. Nelson said. "If you have something neon, you're going to be able to spot it."

On land, children can stay active on bikes but make sure that helmet snaps on properly.

"When a helmet is on your head, you want it to be parallel with the ground," said Dr. Nelson. "So you really do want to cover their foreheads."

Once the day wraps up, Dr. Nelson said it's still important for kids to stick to a bedtime.

"Giving your child a structured bedtime and kind of having a plan of how you're going to tackle summer will actually make it easier when you head back into school this fall," she said.

While school is over, Dr. Nelson suggests scheduling any annual physicals or immunizations, as many health facilities are facing a backlog of appointments due to COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnochildren's healthfitnesssummerchildrenfamily
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILDREN'S HEALTH
1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21, White House says
Tulare County's 1st youth crisis center set to open
CDC investigating more than 100 cases of unexplained hepatitis in kids
Calwa Elementary opens emotional support center for students
TOP STORIES
Gun violence discussed at Conference of Mayors attended by Jerry Dyer
Clovis HS teacher accused of having sex with 17-year-old changes plea
12 injured after crash involving Greyhound bus in SoCal
Crews battle large fire at southeast Fresno recycling center
US added 390,000 jobs in May as hiring remained robust
Assm. Patterson helping Valley business owners impacted by EDD backlog
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
Show More
Driver hospitalized after 2-car crash in central Fresno
National Donut Day freebies and discounts
UCSF Fresno looking for COVID prevention clinical trial participants
NC attorney suggests dog's vocal cords be surgically removed
Fire destroys central Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News