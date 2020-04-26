Education

Students at Fresno's Sunnyside High celebrate prom through Instagram

On what would have been a glamorous prom night for Sunnyside High School students at an outdoor venue, students instead will celebrate separately and virtually through Instagram.

Three DJs are coming together to give the school a memorable prom by providing a night full of music.

The three-disc jockeys are all former Wildcats themselves.

Prizes have been donated by Sunnyside staff and alumni., which will be given away throughout the night.
