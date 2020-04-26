On what would have been a glamorous prom night for Sunnyside High School students at an outdoor venue, students instead will celebrate separately and virtually through Instagram.
Three DJs are coming together to give the school a memorable prom by providing a night full of music.
The three-disc jockeys are all former Wildcats themselves.
Prizes have been donated by Sunnyside staff and alumni., which will be given away throughout the night.
Students at Fresno's Sunnyside High celebrate prom through Instagram
