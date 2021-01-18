Coronavirus

167 cited after LA County deputies breaks up underground party, authorities say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continued to crack down on super-spreader events over the weekend, citing or issuing warnings to more than 200 people at an underground party in Los Angeles.

Deputies learned of the event in the southern part of the city and cited 167 adults for violating health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the department.

RELATED: 182 arrested during underground parties in LA area, LASD says

About 50 people were "warned and advised," according to a statement.

Video footage released by the Sheriff's Department showed a stream of people exiting the event after it was broken up by deputies.

"Sheriff Alex Villanueva has made it clear he will seek out & take law enforcement action against ALL underground party events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County, who fall under the Health Orders of the County's Department of Public Health," the news release said.

RELATED: CA hospital fined $43K for deadly post-holiday outbreak, possibly stemming from X-mas costume
EMBED More News Videos

Kaiser Permanente has been fined $43,000 for failing to report a deadly coronavirus outbreak that may have been caused by an inflatable holiday costume worn by an unknowingly infected staffer on Christmas Day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpartystay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine is back in U.S.
ICU capacities for Central California counties
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News