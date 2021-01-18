167 cited after LA County deputies breaks up underground party, authorities say

Deputies learned of the event in the southern part of the city and cited 167 adults for violating health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the department.
About 50 people were "warned and advised," according to a statement.
Video footage released by the Sheriff's Department showed a stream of people exiting the event after it was broken up by deputies.
"Sheriff Alex Villanueva has made it clear he will seek out & take law enforcement action against ALL underground party events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County, who fall under the Health Orders of the County's Department of Public Health," the news release said.
