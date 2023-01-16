This is how you can support the residents of Merced recover from recent flooding

North Valley Residents are bracing for the next storm system as they try to begin recovery efforts. This is how you can show support.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dramatic images of flooding across portions of the North Valley are only a glimpse into the devastation being felt by the community.

As residents salvage what they can of their belonging, an outpouring of support can be found online.

"Specifically, we've seen a huge outpouring of support for Merced and the people there what we've done to make it easier for people who want to help donate is we've created what we call a centralized hub on go fund me that houses all verified fundraisers for people raising money who've been affected by the storm," GoFundMe Communications Manager Melanie Yost says.

Roughly a quarter of those fundraisers are for people and businesses in Merced. Yost says each one goes through a rigorous vetting process with their Trust and Safety team - and has a donor protection guarantee.

"You can see the pictures of the people who need help. You can read their stories," Yost says. "There's everything on there from single mothers who've lost everything to restaurants who've been totally destroyed and are trying to raise money to keep their employees paid. Even people who have tragically lost loved ones in California right now."

The Merced City Senior Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 to 5 accepting donations for Merced County Flood Evacuees returning to their homes. Needed items include Cleaning supplies, Laundry Detergent, Toilet Paper and new blankets. Monetary donations can be made through United Way.

Devastating flood waters in Planada created unlivable conditions.

An Amazon smile Charity list has been set up through United Way of Merced County for Planada Elementary School District.

As many students are unable to return to the classroom and some are on modified schedules they're stepping up in a big way.

"There are many lessons to learn from this," Le Grand Union High School District superintendent Donna Alley says. "So we are having our kids help, we're hoping next week, to get some of them to Planada to help clean out homes especially if we have elderly people that don't have anyone to help them."

Le Grand High School started a donation drive for the Planada Community.

"We are in desperate need of water, food, baby formula," Alley says.

In addition to monetary donations that can be made following the QR Code seen in the video above, you can drop off desired donations including toiletries, blankets, bedding, portable heaters, shoes, socks and chargers.

"The kids are our next leaders you see it come out naturally in them," Alley says.

ABC30 has also partnered with the American Red Cross to help families across Merced County impacted by flooding.

INFO:

Merced County Flood Evacuees Need Donations:

A flood victim donation center has been located at the Merced City Senior Center at 755 W. 15th St. in Merced. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Merced County community stepped up in a big way this week with donations for the flood shelters, which are now fully supplied.

However, flood evacuees that have moved from the shelter back into their homes are in need of additional donations as they work to put their lives back in order following the devastating flood events.

Needed items include:

Cleaning supplies

Trash bags

Mops

Brooms

Water

Canned and dry food

Laundry detergent

Gloves

Toilet paper

Paper towels

New bed sheets in the package

New towels with tags

New blankets with tags

The donation center is not accepting used clothing, towels, blankets, pillows, or sheets.

Additionally, monetary donations can be made through the United Way of Merced County by calling 209-383-4242 or visiting www.unitedwaymerced.org