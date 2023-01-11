Taking Action Together to support our neighbors impacted by flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Back-to-back dangerous storms have damaged dozens of homes of our neighbors across Central California, displacing entire families.

Since the start of the evacuations, the American Red Cross has been there for those impacted, working 24/7 to operate evacuation centers and connecting those in need with resources like shelter, hot meals, desperately needed supplies, emotional support and comfort.

That's why we're Taking Action Together to support the American Red Cross. Donate today to their Disaster Relief fund to help support those impacted by disasters like our recent storms and countless other crises.

Click here to donate to the Red Cross or call 1-800-Red-Cross.

When you donate using the link above, you'll let the American Red Cross know that these donations come from our neighbors here in Central California who are Taking Action Together.