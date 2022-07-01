Dine and Dish

Dine and Dish: Sushi Kuu in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The possibilities are endless when it comes to colorful and tasty sushi.

Sushi Kuu in Visalia means "to eat sushi."

"I want to exceed that expectation of a customer, so that's what makes us a little different than anybody else, I think," says owner Albert Utomo.

Some people prefer American classics like Dragon rolls, which feature cooked seafood.

But Utomo is especially proud of the fresh fish he precisely slices and serves to customers.

"70% of them still comes from Japan," he said. "Of course, it comes from the Los Angeles fish market."

Utomo worked in some of New York City's top sushi spots before starting his own restaurant in the South Valley.

"I like it because the food is fresh, the fish is also fresh and the quality is also good," says Tharasia Handoko.

Utomo says he enhances the flavor of his sushi but never compromises it.

"The way I do the sushi is I always dress the sushi with soy sauce," he said.

The dressing is more of a light "house sauce."

Each piece has a topping such as aioli or seaweed.

"Kind of going toward a more modern style of sushi nigiri, where everything kind of has a little bit of toppings," Utomo said.

One of his most popular dishes is the green goblin, which features bright green soy paper, salmon and jalapeno peppers.

Sushi Kuu also offers Japanese favorites like tempura, miso black cod and ramen.

Utomo's wife, Puspa, is in charge of the kitchen.

Albert has a passion to please your palate and get you better acquainted with his modern take on tradition.

"When you serve them the food and when they bite it, they give you the head nod," he said.
