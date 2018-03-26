FRESNO

Suspect opens fire on two brothers in Fresno

Police are investigating a shooting in Central Fresno that targeted two men sitting in their car. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are investigating a shooting in Central Fresno that targeted two men sitting in their car.

Shot Spotter technology brought police to Shields and Fruit just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. Police say two brothers were sitting in their car when a gunman walked up and fired twice before running to a getaway car.

"When officers arrived they found a 23-year-old Hispanic male with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was transported to CRMC," said Lt. David Ramsey, Fresno Police Department.

The shooting victim's condition has not been released. Police describe the suspect car as a dark red or brown GMC Sierra truck with silver rims.

They are looking into whether the shooting was gang-related.
