Sentencing for suspect in deadly motorcycle club shooting continued

The man found guilty for a deadly shooting at a Central Fresno motorcycle club had his sentencing delayed Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Antoine Caradine faces a sentence of 40 years to life in prison after being found guilty of 2nd-degree murder with personal use of a firearm.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of October 1, 2022, at the Soul Brothers Motorcycle clubhouse in Central Fresno.

31-year-old Darnell Johnson was killed and two others were hospitalized after the gunfire erupted.

"There is a clean and clearcut video showing self-defense so it was my hope to talk to the jurors to see what their thought processes were," Defense attorney Linden Lindahl said.

Caradine's sentencing for the crime was continued until at least November 15 after the defense attorney filed a motion for a re-trial claiming juror misconduct.

"Two members of the gallery saw the jury foreman asleep not during the entire case but nodding off at times," Lindahl said.

The judge said the issue was only raised after there was a guilty verdict by family and friends of the defense counsel.

"This trial judge did not notice any juror sleeping. Nor did my bailiff, nor did my clerk and apparently neither did either council as it was not brought to the courts attention during the trial," the judge said.

The jury also didn't note anyone sleeping, head bobbing or nodding off, which compelled the defense to request juror information. -- that was denied by the judge who cited privacy and the juror's safety.

"The defendant was convicted of a violent charge that raises serious concerns regarding juror safety. There were emotional outbursts from the defendant's family when the verdict was read there were disturbances between the victims and the defendant's family that caused deputies to intervene," the judge said.

Caradine could be sentenced on November 15 if the judge doesn't grant a motion for a re-trial.

The defense says if sentenced, they will file for an appeal.

