Suspected DUI driver leads police on chase in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver led a Visalia police officer on a chase early Thursday morning.Officials say the officer spotted 24-year-old Aipa See driving recklessly in the area of Houston Avenue and Dinuba Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m.Police say See fled as the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but stopped a short time later where he was arrested.See was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on suspicion of DUI and evading police.