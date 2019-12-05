FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver led a Visalia police officer on a chase early Thursday morning.
Officials say the officer spotted 24-year-old Aipa See driving recklessly in the area of Houston Avenue and Dinuba Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m.
Police say See fled as the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but stopped a short time later where he was arrested.
See was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on suspicion of DUI and evading police.
Suspected DUI driver leads police on chase in Visalia
DUI
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More