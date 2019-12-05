DUI

Suspected DUI driver leads police on chase in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver led a Visalia police officer on a chase early Thursday morning.

Officials say the officer spotted 24-year-old Aipa See driving recklessly in the area of Houston Avenue and Dinuba Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m.

Police say See fled as the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but stopped a short time later where he was arrested.

See was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility on suspicion of DUI and evading police.
