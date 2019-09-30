DUI

Suspected DUI driver collides head-on with SUV, killing one and injuring several others: CHP

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol believes a suspected drunk driver is responsible for a deadly head-on crash in Tulare County.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday on Highway 198 at Road 248, that's just northeast of Lemon Cove.

Officers say 37-year-old Joshua Scott Young was behind the wheel of a Mercedes when he attempted to pass slower traffic on the two-lane highway.

He and the driver of a GMC Yukon both veered to try and avoid the crash, however, they ended up colliding head-on.

The 61-year-old passenger in the Mercedes died.

The driver of that car and all four people from the Yukon were taken to the hospital including two young children.

CHP believes Young was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countyduifatal crashcalifornia highway patroldui crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI
Video released from school bus driven by alleged drunk driver
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Friends, family mourn 19-year-old killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
Authorities investigating Visalia house fire possibly sparked by honey oil lab
Millions worth of marijuana products found during traffic stop in Kern Co.
Community raises $7,000 for family of teen killed in Fresno County DUI crash
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on second day of season
Show More
Man charged with terrorism after driving SUV through mall
Stockton woman who livestreamed deadly DUI crash out of prison
Reedley firefighters investigating deadly house fire
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
At least two detained in central Fresno shooting investigation
More TOP STORIES News