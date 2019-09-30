Suspected DUI driver collides head-on with SUV, killing one and injuring several others: CHP

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol believes a suspected drunk driver is responsible for a deadly head-on crash in Tulare County.It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday on Highway 198 at Road 248, that's just northeast of Lemon Cove.Officers say 37-year-old Joshua Scott Young was behind the wheel of a Mercedes when he attempted to pass slower traffic on the two-lane highway.He and the driver of a GMC Yukon both veered to try and avoid the crash, however, they ended up colliding head-on.The 61-year-old passenger in the Mercedes died.The driver of that car and all four people from the Yukon were taken to the hospital including two young children.CHP believes Young was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.