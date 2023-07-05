2 arrested after being found with truck full of stolen items in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in custody and a third is still on the loose following a burglary and pursuit in central Fresno on Tuesday.

Police were called to Cedar and Shields avenues around 3 am for reports of a burglary at a consignment store.

Officers spotted a U-Haul truck leaving the scene.

A short chase ended when a man and woman got out of the truck and ran on shields and eighth street.

The man was found hiding in a nearby backyard and was arrested.

Police are still looking for the woman.

A third person was found in the back of the U-haul truck and was also taken into custody.

Officers found stolen items inside the truck.

It's unknown if they all belong to one location or are from several burglaries.