Detectives searching for man possibly connected to death of Merced County woman

Detectives are now searching Tammy Balloue's car. It's a blue 2005 Lexus ES300, which had a license plate: 8EPN976.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man believed to be connected to the suspicious death of a 41-year-old Winton woman.Detectives found Tammy Balloue dead inside her home on Olive Avenue on Monday. Her blue 2005 Lexus ES300 was missing from the driveway.The sheriff's office is investigating Balloue's death as suspicious, but an official cause of death is pending an autopsy.Police believe 34-year-old Jorge Luis Martinez was with Balloue earlier that day, but he has since disappeared.Detectives are now searching for Martinez and Balloue's car, which had a license plate: 8EPN976.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.