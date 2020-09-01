suspicious death

Detectives searching for man possibly connected to death of Merced County woman

Detectives found Tammy Balloue dead inside her home on Olive Avenue on Monday.

Police believe 34-year-old Jorge Luis Martinez was with Balloue earlier that day, but he has since disappeared.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man believed to be connected to the suspicious death of a 41-year-old Winton woman.

Detectives found Tammy Balloue dead inside her home on Olive Avenue on Monday. Her blue 2005 Lexus ES300 was missing from the driveway.

Detectives are now searching Tammy Balloue's car. It's a blue 2005 Lexus ES300, which had a license plate: 8EPN976.



The sheriff's office is investigating Balloue's death as suspicious, but an official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Police believe 34-year-old Jorge Luis Martinez was with Balloue earlier that day, but he has since disappeared.

Detectives are now searching for Martinez and Balloue's car, which had a license plate: 8EPN976.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countycrimemercedsuspicious deathdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH
Authorities investigating woman's 'suspicious death' in Visalia
Man's body found in Delano, deputies investigate as 'suspicious'
17-year-old charged in murder of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
Teen charged with murders of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot by Clovis officers was armed with airsoft gun, called 911 on himself, police say
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
COVID-19 emergency order enforcement: A Tale of Two Cities
Central California coronavirus cases
VIDEO: Bears search for food inside Lake Tahoe convenience store
Man hit and killed by driver while crossing Merced street
Madera Co. authorities warn hikers to be cautious as some go missing
Show More
Pilot reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
Bay Area doctor saves kids, serves on front line of CA wildfires
Pres. Trump visits Kenosha after Jacob Blake protests
Merced County school teacher subjected to racial slurs during Zoom call, police say
South Valley man charged with stalking wife of Devin Nunes
More TOP STORIES News