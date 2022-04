PIXLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in Pixley on Tuesday morning.Deputies responded to a house on Bradbury Avenue and Airport Street around 7 am.They found a man dead. Officials say the man's death is "suspicious" and detectives are now investigating.No further information was immediately available.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.