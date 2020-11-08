FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group in southwest Fresno is helping local youth gain an interest in agriculture while teaching them some important life lessons in the process.
The Sweet Potato Project held its latest gathering on Saturday, and dozens of teens came together to harvest more than 3,000 pounds of sweet potatoes.
The teens planted two acres worth of potatoes several weeks ago and they got to reap the vegetables of their labor.
Organizers say the ag-program is focused on providing an opportunity for at-risk youth.
"Our youth, they could have been doing anything - they could have been out there in those streets, they could have been involved in gangs, they could have been involved in drugs, but they have decided and they have made a commitment to be a part of this program to learn about leadership, to learn about self-esteem, to learn about ag-business, to learn about entrepreneurship," says Yolanda Randles, Executive Director of the West Fresno Family Resource Center.
If you're interested in supporting the program, you can purchase some of those fresh sweet potatoes that were picked.
For more information, visit the Sweet Potato Project's Facebook page.
Southwest Fresno group aims to help local youth gain interest in agriculture
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News