Society

Southwest Fresno group aims to help local youth gain interest in agriculture

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group in southwest Fresno is helping local youth gain an interest in agriculture while teaching them some important life lessons in the process.

The Sweet Potato Project held its latest gathering on Saturday, and dozens of teens came together to harvest more than 3,000 pounds of sweet potatoes.

The teens planted two acres worth of potatoes several weeks ago and they got to reap the vegetables of their labor.

Organizers say the ag-program is focused on providing an opportunity for at-risk youth.

"Our youth, they could have been doing anything - they could have been out there in those streets, they could have been involved in gangs, they could have been involved in drugs, but they have decided and they have made a commitment to be a part of this program to learn about leadership, to learn about self-esteem, to learn about ag-business, to learn about entrepreneurship," says Yolanda Randles, Executive Director of the West Fresno Family Resource Center.

If you're interested in supporting the program, you can purchase some of those fresh sweet potatoes that were picked.

For more information, visit the Sweet Potato Project's Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno southwestagriculture
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Central CA reacts to Joe Biden being named president-elect
Live Election 2020 results and updates from Central CA
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Fresno family pleads for outrage, justice after TX brother killed by police officer
Fresno St. defeats UNLV 40-27, moves to 2-1 on season
Show More
Two arrested in connection to Merced homicide
Large coronavirus outbreak at Clovis skilled nursing facility
Winds, cool weather bring more hardship to Valley's restaurant owners
Fresno Co. native accused of killing cellmate in Bay Area prison
Madera County Sheriff's Office unveils new substation
More TOP STORIES News