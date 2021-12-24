Dine and Dish

The family tradition of making tamales during the holidays

By
EMBED <>More Videos

The family tradition of making tamales during the holidays

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tamales are enjoyed year-round but they always seem to taste better during the holidays.

"They taste better because most of the time, you have family around you and family makes everything better," says Vallarta Innovation Chef German Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is an Innovative Chef for Vallarta's 53 supermarkets in California.

He grew up learning how to make tamales as a little boy at his grandma's table. Gonzales says he's seen a non-stop flow of customers.

"Our chicken tamal, pork, are our top sellers and then from there, we have our rajas and cheese, which is our cheese and chile poblano tamal," he said.

Vallarta sells three million tamales a year. A million of those are snapped up during the holidays.

In addition to the traditional favorites, German introduced a pumpkin spice tamale for Christmas.

"It's actually not overwhelming in its sweetness," he said.

Sweet tamales have grown in popularity.

Gonzalez figures half the shoppers who come in prefer to make their own tamales and pick from the different types of masa.

A crowd packed in to pick up ingredients that make their homemade tamales unique, including chile guajillo.

"A lot of customers will take this home and make their own sauce or their own guisado for the tamales," Gonzalez said.

Special attention is paid to the husks.

For many Valley families, tamale-making is a Christmas Eve tradition.

"We also have customers that pick up the masa to make them at home, but they'll buy some of the ones that are ready-made just to eat them while they're making the other tamales," Gonzalez said.

For generations, making tamales at family gatherings during Christmas has ensured the recipes will be passed on.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnodine and dishtamales
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DINE AND DISH
All aboard! Dine in style inside this 1890s parlor car in NJ
This Visalia restaurant's iconic chili dog is made from a secret 70-year-old recipe
Happy Hour starts early at this Fresno breakfast restaurant
This Fresno restaurant's beloved burritos are made with handmade tortillas
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News