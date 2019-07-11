Technology

AT&T to automatically block robocalls for its customers

Tired of spam calls? AT&T customers will soon be free of them, the company reported Tuesday.

AT&T will automatically block unwanted robocalls for their customers. The U.S. wireless company said millions of its existing customers would have the free service added to their accounts over the coming months unless they choose to opt-out of it.

The service comes after a June ruling by the Federal Communication Commission that allows the company to block fraudulent and scam calls without customers having to download a separate app or mandating an "opt-in" to the service.

RELATED: Have you received a call from the Social Security Administration? It's a scam! Here's what to know

"The Commission's recent action builds on a years-long effort to enable broader adoption of call-blocking tools and allow providers to better protect their customers and networks," the executive vice president of regulatory and state external affairs for AT&T said in a statement. "AT&T remains committed to working with our government and industry partners in the ongoing battle against unwanted and illegal robocalls."

AT&T officials said its customers will be notified by text message when the blocking service has been added to their account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyat&tscamsscam
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News