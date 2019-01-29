If you have an Apple device with FaceTime, someone could be secretly listening to you.
Apple is now telling people to disable FaceTime until they fix the glitch.
The bug allows a user to listen in on people they're calling - even if the person doesn't answer the phone.
The caller can even see through the front-facing camera of the person they are calling.
Once it was discovered, people all over social media began recreating it.
Apple says they will release a fix in a software update later this week.
To disable FaceTime on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, follow these steps.
Disabling FaceTime on a Mac:
--Open the FaceTime app
--Choose FaceTime in the menu
--Choose "Turn off FaceTime"
Disabling FaceTime on an iPhone or iPad:
--Open Settings
--Scroll down to FaceTime app
--Hit the button, turning green slider to gray
