Here are the Top 10 New Products at World Ag Expo

The World Ag Expo has announced it's 2019 Top 10 New Product winners for its 52nd annual event.A panel of judges made up of farmers, ranchers, and other industry professionals evaluated the products, and the winners will show during the expo Feb. 12 through Feb. 14 in Tulare.Here is a complete list of the Top 10 New Products:Wide Trellis Pre-PrunerMore info here The CycloneMore info here Calf-Tel Plastic FloorMore info here ETP Tire Sealant Pumping SystemMore info here Self-Loading Wrapped Silage Bale MoverMore info here KEITH WalkBox UnloaderMore info here Immunity Female Genomic Test with ElevateMore info here Low Pro Cab 532More info here Wireless Irrigation Valve Controller with Volumetric FeedbackMore info here Wiggins Ag eBullMore info here