Here are the Top 10 New Products at World Ag Expo

Here are the Top 10 New Products featured at World Ag Expo

The World Ag Expo has announced it's 2019 Top 10 New Product winners for its 52nd annual event.

A panel of judges made up of farmers, ranchers, and other industry professionals evaluated the products, and the winners will show during the expo Feb. 12 through Feb. 14 in Tulare.

Here is a complete list of the Top 10 New Products:

Andros Engineering Corporation - Paso Robles, CA
Wide Trellis Pre-Pruner

"The Wide Trellis Pre-Pruner cuts and strips canes from table grape vineyards on a wide "Y" trellis."

More info here.

Automated Ag Systems - Moses Lake, Washington
The Cyclone

"The vacuum machine was designed to aid in the efficiency of harvest, alleviate worker fatigue, and reduce bruising during harvest."

More info here.

Calf-Tel - Germantown, Wisconsin
Calf-Tel Plastic Floor

"The Calf-Tel plastic floo was designed and developed as a critical component of a calf raising system."

More info here.

Eco Transportation Products - Long Beach, California

ETP Tire Sealant Pumping System

"In partnership with Ingersoil Rand, we developed a system to pump Monster Seal Tire Sealant into an 11R-22.5 truck tire in one minute."

More info here.

Groupe Anderson, Inc - Chesterville, Quebec, Canada
Self-Loading Wrapped Silage Bale Mover

"The new Anderson self-loading bale carrier, RBMPRO 2000, is the perfect solution for picking up, carrying and unloading round wrapped silage bales."

More info here.

KEITH Manufacturing - Madras, Oregon
KEITH WalkBox Unloader

"The KEITH WalkBox horizontal unloader is a moving floor system installed on a truck chassis."

More info here.

Semex - Madison, Wisconsin
Immunity Female Genomic Test with Elevate

"Semex is excited to offer a genomic test that ranks and selects cows based on their individual Immunity+ genomic test results through its Elevate testing program."

More info here.

SBM - Gridley, California
Low Pro Cab 532

"SBM fully welded unibody ROPS Certified Orchard Cab is used on CNH Tractors and designed to endure the toughest Walnut, Almond and other trees."

More info here.

Vinduino - Temecula, California
Wireless Irrigation Valve Controller with Volumetric Feedback

"Vinduino provides long-range wireless technologies that help farm communities manage irrigation better under changing climate conditions."

More info here.

XL Lifts (a Wiggins Lift dealer) - Ventura, California
Wiggins Ag eBull

"Large capacity lithium electric forklifts are here, and XL Lifts is proud to be one of the first to offer them to the agricultural (AG) industry."

More info here.
