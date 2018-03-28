TECHNOLOGY

Facebook privacy settings overhaul: Here's what you need to know

Facebook has announced it is reorganizing its privacy settings in a way that it hopes will be easier to navigate. ''Good Morning America'' breaks down the changes. (Facebook.com)

Facebook has announced it is reorganizing its privacy settings on mobile devices in a way that it hopes will be easier to navigate.

The changes come after controversies about what information Facebook and third party apps collect and how that information is used.

"We've heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed," reads a company statement released on Wednesday by Facebook's privacy and legal team.

Rather than nearly 20 different pages, privacy settings on mobile will now be accessible from three consolidated locations: the Account Settings menu, Privacy Shortcuts page, and a new feature called Access Your Information. This last page will make it easier to find, download and delete data that has been collected, according to Facebook.

The company also promised changes to its policies that would increase transparency.

"We'll also update our data policy to better spell out what data we collect and how we use it," the statement reads.
