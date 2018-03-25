TECHNOLOGY

Local organizations team up for annual e-waste recycling collection

EMBED </>More Videos

St. Anthony's teamed up with the Fresno Grizzlies and ERI direct for the annual e-waste recycling collection this morning. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
St. Anthony's teamed up with the Fresno Grizzlies and ERI Direct for the annual e-waste recycling collection this morning.

This was the second weekend the school took in electronics to recycle.

The event is aimed at bringing awareness to data security, environmental protection and the benefits of recycling.

"There are a lot of materials that are toxic and to get those recycled and to get those out of landfills is something we try to work on," said Technology Coordinator Don Olson.

In addition to trying to minimize our carbon footprint, money raised went back to the school to purchase new computers for the classrooms.

Organizers say all of the e-waste collected was recycled responsibly and came with guaranteed data destruction at no charge.

The first 200 cars that dropped off a TV, computer or monitor were given a voucher for two reserved seat tickets to the Grizzlies' home opener.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytechnology
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Identity by type and swipe
Congress takes steps toward federal 'digital privacy' regulations
Robots making burgers in San Francisco restaurant
More technology
TECHNOLOGY
Should you still trust Facebook?
Don't search for these celebrities online
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Facebook says 50M user accounts affected by security breach
Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem
More Technology
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News