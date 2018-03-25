Local organizations team up for annual e-waste recycling collection

St. Anthony's teamed up with the Fresno Grizzlies and ERI Direct for the annual e-waste recycling collection this morning.This was the second weekend the school took in electronics to recycle.The event is aimed at bringing awareness to data security, environmental protection and the benefits of recycling."There are a lot of materials that are toxic and to get those recycled and to get those out of landfills is something we try to work on," said Technology Coordinator Don Olson.In addition to trying to minimize our carbon footprint, money raised went back to the school to purchase new computers for the classrooms.Organizers say all of the e-waste collected was recycled responsibly and came with guaranteed data destruction at no charge.The first 200 cars that dropped off a TV, computer or monitor were given a voucher for two reserved seat tickets to the Grizzlies' home opener.