Teen arrested for posting video with gun at Visalia school, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are sending out a warning to students after a Visalia teen was arrested for posting a video holding a gun at school.

The Visalia Police Department says 18-year-old Logan Cox was arrested after he posted a video displaying a gun on social media.

"We take every threat seriously, whether it's online, especially social media, Snapchat, TikTok, whatever. You press that button, send, and it's gonna be out there for the world to see," said Visalia police spokeswoman Liz Jones.

Jones says the video was made while the teen was at Kings Valley Academy in Tulare.

"Detectives showed up at the school and verified that the background in the video did match the school campus. And they were already informed by school officials that Cox had left for the day," Jones said.

Just hours later, detectives tracked the teen down at his home in this neighborhood, where they say they found two guns, including the one shown in the video.

But detectives quickly discovered Cox was involved in other criminal activity.

"Further investigations revealed that Cox was actually wanted for a carjacking that occurred in September 2023," Jones explained.

Police records show Cox was charged with aggravated assault, weapons charges, and robbery.

Action News reached out to the Kings Valley Academy, the school where the video was taken, but they were not available for comment.

