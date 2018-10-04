A teenager is now facing criminal charges for a hit and run collision that killed Clovis Unified Vice Principal Gavin Gladding.The Fresno County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Rogelio Alvarez-Maravilla, 18, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death, a felony. Alvarez-Maravilla was also charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license, and destroying evidence, all misdemeanors.If convicted of the charges, Alvarez-Maravilla faces a sentence of up to four years in prison.Alvarez-Maravilla is accused of hitting and killing Gladding as he was jogging near Friant and Old Friant Road on September 16.