Teen charged for hit and run that killed Clovis Unified Vice Principal Gavin Gladding

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A teenager is now facing criminal charges for a hit and run collision that killed Clovis Unified Vice Principal Gavin Gladding.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Rogelio Alvarez-Maravilla, 18, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death, a felony. Alvarez-Maravilla was also charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license, and destroying evidence, all misdemeanors.

If convicted of the charges, Alvarez-Maravilla faces a sentence of up to four years in prison.

RELATED: Teen arrested, suspected of hit and run that killed Vice Principal

Alvarez-Maravilla is accused of hitting and killing Gladding as he was jogging near Friant and Old Friant Road on September 16.

This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidenttraffic fatalitiesFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Show More
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Man injured after flames engulf Central Fresno house
More News