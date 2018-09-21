EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4307989" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fund has been set up to assist his family and children. You can go to any Wells Fargo branch to make a donation.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4306506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of Gavin Gladding was at CHP headquarters as officers continue to ask for the public's help in finding his killer.

The California Highway Patrol has arrested the suspect who is suspected of hitting and killing Clovis Unified Vice Principal Gavin Gladding. Rogelio Alvarez, 18, was arrested Friday night and is accused of vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, and driving without a license.Investigators say they received an anonymous tip earlier in the day that led them to the suspect and later in the evening. At about the same time, investigators received a call from an attorney who arranged to turn in Alvarez.Alvarez and the truck were located at a family member's house near Floral and Cedar Fresno County, about 20 miles away from the crash site.Gladding was hit and killed Sunday morning while he was jogging near Friant and Old Friant Road.Earlier this week, investigators said they determined the vehicle that struck 43-year-old Gavin Gladding was a 2006 Dark Blue Chevrolet Silverado. On Friday night, CHP officials said that a truck matching that description had been seized. The truck belongs to the father of Rogelio Alvarez.There was a second female passenger inside the truck at the time of the crash. It is unclear what her relationship to Rogelio Alverez is.Gladding joined Clovis Unified in 2005, working first as a science teacher at Alta Sierra Intermediate and Clovis West High School. He joined Fort Washington in 2015 as a Guidance Instructional Specialist, the equivalent to a Vice Principal.Friday afternoon, hundreds of students, parents and faculty members gathered to remember the positive impact Gavin Gladding had on the community.Many of them filled the amphitheater at Fort Washington Elementary School to honor the administrator's life.The celebration of life took place just a few hours after a press conference was held by CHP, asking for the public's help in finding the person who hit and killed the beloved educator.