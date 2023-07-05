Family and friends remember teen killed in car crash in Madera County

Candles now cover the ground where a tragic crash took the life of a teenager in Madera County on Sunday morning.

The accident happened just before 3 am on Avenue 12 near Road 30 1/2 close to Madera Community College.

The California Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Lawerence Greer-Logan's Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a water main, and flipped.

"I was actually with his mom when he was born, I cut his umbilical cord," said Vashti Salazar.

Salazar grew up with Lawrence Greer-Logan's mom Miranda Logan.

They shared in the joy as Miranda Logan grew her own family.

"Lawrence is my godson, who was left to me when his mom passed away, seven years ago," said Salazar. "So, I've been in his life since he was born."

Greer-Logan's mother died when he was just 11 years old.

Naturally, Salazar took over raising him and his sister. She said he became her oldest son.

"Lawrence was hilarious," said Salazar. "Lawrence was a whole character and himself. He was what the kids would call a vibe. He was his own vibe in itself, everything about him everything that he did."

For the past few years, the teen had been living with the Alvarado family. To them he was more than a friend, he was family.

"He was always looking forward to the future," said Andrew Alvarado. "We started college and everything together and we always did everything together. We graduated from school together."

Within the last year, the teen had graduated high school, got a job, and within the last week started college.

"He was just getting his life started," said Jonathan Alvarado. "So, he just got his license, just got his car. Started getting his first checks. He was happy about that. He started becoming a young man."

News of his death came in a 4 am phone call Sunday.

"At first I sat up because I didn't, it didn't process it correctly," said Salazar. "And then they let me know that he was actually really gone and that he had gone in a car accident, and I just broke down."

Salazar said she learned he had left a party.

She thinks speeding and even alcohol may have been a factor.

"I feel like if he was sober, he probably would have been thinking like I shouldn't be driving this fast," said Salazar. "And it oh gosh, it's just very unfortunate."

His loss is being felt deeply by those who called him family.

"It's just tough," said Jonathan Alvarado. "We loved him."

They're hoping others see the impact of his death on those around him.

"Just think about your family," said Andrew Alvarado. "Everyone thinks that you know, it's just a 10-minute drive, five-minute drive, you know, it only takes a second for a tragedy to happen."

CHP is still investigating the crash.

A funeral will be held for Greer-Logan this Saturday in Madera.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs.

