U.S. & WORLD

Teen shot while playing "You Lackin" challenge

EMBED </>More Videos

16 year old shot playing "you lackin" social media game (KTRK)

GRIMES COUNTY --
A social media challenge called "You Lackin'", also known as "No Lackin", is being blamed for the shooting that left a 16-year-old boy injured.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office says on June 10, 17-year-old Raul Garcia Jr., and a 16-year-old friend obtained guns and were riding around in a car.

Investigators say the two started playing the "You Lackin" challenge, in which one person points a gun at the other and asks, "You Lackin?" The other person, in turn, pulls a gun out, pointing it back, saying "No."

The sheriff's office says Garcia pointed the gun at his friend and it discharged, striking him in the face.

Garcia then drove the victim to the hospital and was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
social mediau.s. & worldshooting
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News