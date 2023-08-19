WATCH LIVE

Teen killed after crashing into pole in Fresno County, CHP says

Saturday, August 19, 2023 8:32PM
Saturday, August 19, 2023 8:31PM
Teen killed after crashing into pole in Fresno County, CHP says
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager is dead after crashing into a lightpole in Fresno County Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on eastbound Highway 180 and McCall Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old drifted off the road, into a light pole.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

