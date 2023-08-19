A teenager is dead after crashing into a lightpole in Fresno County Saturday morning.

Teen killed after crashing into pole in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager is dead after crashing into a lightpole in Fresno County Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on eastbound Highway 180 and McCall Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old drifted off the road, into a light pole.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The investigation is still ongoing.

