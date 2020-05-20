shelter in place

Website helping teens cope with stay-at-home order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The stay-at-home order is hitting some teens especially hard, but there is an online tool offering help.

DoSomething.org has 56,000 tips from teens, for teens, on how to cope with life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With teens studying from home and being asked to refrain from seeing friends, the site offers suggestions including exercise, painting a journal, painting and singing.

For more, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywebsitescoronavirusshelter in placeteencovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHELTER IN PLACE
Councilmember Luis Chavez proposes changes to Fresno's shelter-in-place order
Some Valley law officials no longer enforcing stay at home orders
Person at California church service possibly exposes 180 to COVID-19
Newsom says it's best to stay close to home as CA opens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare Co. supervisors clarify that Tuesday vote means businesses can reopen
Central California coronavirus cases
CHP officer who rescued man from whirlpool honored by Madera County
1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Kings County
Airlines and travelers adjusting to new normal
Mariposa Co. man wants apology from nursing home as he believes wife died from COVID-19
Man stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
Show More
Merced County re-opening Wednesday, regardless of approval from state
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Tulare County crash, CHP says
As reopening restaurants comes closer in Fresno Co., one models safe operations
Chinatown businesses deal with pandemic and construction
Madera man found beaten in central Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News