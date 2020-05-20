Website helping teens cope with stay-at-home order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The stay-at-home order is hitting some teens especially hard, but there is an online tool offering help.
DoSomething.org has 56,000 tips from teens, for teens, on how to cope with life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With teens studying from home and being asked to refrain from seeing friends, the site offers suggestions including exercise, painting a journal, painting and singing.
