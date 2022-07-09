community

How a non-profit is getting Valley teens involved in their community

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local teens are getting more involved in the community by spending their summer serving others.

The high school students are part of a non-profit organization called Teens That Care.

"Giving these kids the opportunity to be leaders and help mentor and interact with younger kids in the community from all backgrounds really gives them a sense of pride," says Jenny Ganson with the non-profit.

Through the City of Fresno, the Fresno Police Activities League offered zoo tickets to the kids.

In addition to seeing all the animals, the kids also had a treasure hunt to keep them engaged.

The teen guides enjoyed the day just as much as the kids.
"Something that made me really want to get involved in this and be a responsible leader is definitely just what they do for the community and the environment is really great," says Ava Monpere, a Clovis North student.

The Teens Care program has been involved in various events for the past four years.

Seeing smiles on the faces of the kids is really the big payoff for this group of young volunteers.

The teens stay connected with the kids through a Pen Pal program where they write each other letters or talk to each other on the phone and through Facetime.

