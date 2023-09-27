We sat down with author Heather McGhee to talk about what inspired the idea behind the book and her call to action for readers.

"The Sum of Us" author Heather McGhee to be at Fresno High Wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This month, readers from all over Central California have been part of a community-wide read, put on by the Central Valley Community Foundation and Fresno DRIVE.

They've been turning the pages of the New York Times bestseller "The Sum of Us" examining racism.

We sat down with author Heather McGhee to talk about what inspired the idea behind the book and her call to action for readers.

You can still reserve your spot for "A Conversation with Heather McGhee" on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Fresno High School's Royce Hall.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m. with a Q &A session at 7:30 p.m.

To get your free ticket, click here.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of this event.