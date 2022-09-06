'The View' Season 26 premieres with new co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin; Ana Navarro also joining

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro join 'The View' as new co-hosts

Alyssa Farrah Griffin and Ana Navarro are the newest co-hosts of 'The View.'

NEW YORK CITY -- Season 26 of "The View" kicked off on ABC Tuesday with one of two new co-hosts joining the panel.

Alyssa Farah Griffin joined the table with the Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Whoopi Goldberg, with Ana Navarro also set to join the team.

Griffin has become a fixture at the table since leaving the Trump White House at the end of 2020, while Navarro has appeared regularly for almost a decade.

Griffin was raised a conservative and served President Donald Trump as his White House communications director, but she resigned before he left office and later condemned him for inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The premiere had no guests and instead was one hour of hot topics, but the upcoming season will have big guests in entertainment, politics, and business.

On Wednesday, former Secretary of State and president candidate Hillary Clinton will appear, along with her daughter Chelsea.

The newest co-hosts follow the departure of Meghan McCain, whose fiery defense of Republicans helped boost the show's ratings -- and the newest hires could do the same.

McCain quit last summer after four years on the show.

Behar said the differing views on the panel reflect the realities of the audience.

"There's an audience out there of people who don't agree with me, and they should be represented also," she said.

The two new co-hosts join "The View" at a time when America remains sharply divided along political lines. This hit close to home for Griffin, when her own father refused to attend her wedding after she criticized her former boss, President Trump.