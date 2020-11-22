christmas

Christmas decorations at northwest Fresno home catch attention of popular artist The Weeknd

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A home in northwest Fresno is catching eyes with its flashy Christmas light set-up and it's even getting the attention of The Weeknd.

You can catch a light show at the house on Dovewood near Marks throughout the holiday season.

All of the lights on the home have been choreographed to songs ranging from Christmas classics to The Weeknd's hit song, "Blinding Lights."

The Grammy-award winning artist apparently caught wind of the house and he shared it on his Instagram page.

The homeowner worked on these decorations for half a year. He says he does it not only to light up the holiday season, but also to give back to an organization near and dear to his family.

"My father-in-law passed away back in August from cancer and St. Agnes' care was absolutely fundamental in just helping us make it through all of that," says Jordan Willis. "So we thought it was a great cause to choose to donate to."

Willis tells Action News they will add another thousand lights to the house this week, putting the display at just over 12,000 lights.

You can take the family to see this light show now through Jan. 3, every night from from 5:30 pm to 10 pm.

