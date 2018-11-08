THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims

A blood drive is being held to help the victims of the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks nightclub, where a gunman opened fire and killed 12 people. (Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
Here are some ways to help those impacted by the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks nightclub, where a gunman opened fire and killed 12 people.

Multiple blood drives are being held to help the victims:
1. Ventura County Health Care Agency (125 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks)
2. La Reina High School (106 West Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks) from Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3. Best Western/Thousand Oaks Inn (75 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks)

To donate at La Reina High School or the Best Western/Thousand Oaks Inn, you need to register online at www.vitalant.org.

A blood drive is being held Thursday at La Reina High School (106 West Janss Road, Thousand Oaks) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, you can donate to a fund set up to support the victims. To make a donation, visit vccf.org/donate. The fund was set up by the Ventura County Community Foundation, in coordination with the city of Thousand Oaks, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation and others.
