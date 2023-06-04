Three teens are in the hospital after a rollover crash on Highway 99 Saturday night.

Three teens hospitalized following rollover crash in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three teens are in the hospital after a rollover crash in southwest Fresno.

It happened on Highway 99 near central avenue at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

California Highway Patrol officers say a chevy silverado truck swerved on the highway, side-swiped another truck, and then went down an embankment.

The Chevy overturned and crashed through an electric fence before hitting and damaging two RVs in the parking lot of RV Country.

A girl was ejected during the crash.

That girl, along with the 17-year-old driver, and another teen all sustained moderate to major injuries and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.