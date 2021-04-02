3 people, including 2 young girls, killed in fiery Kings County crash

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fiery crash in Kings County has left two girls and one man dead, and a 9-year-old boy and another man in hospital on Thursday evening.The crash happened at about 6:20 pm in the area of Highway 43 north of Nevada Avenue a few miles from Corcoran.The California Highway Patrol says a man driving a Toyota was speeding when his car went into the opposite lane and crashed head-on into a Chevy Tahoe.The Toyota rolled over and burst into flames, killing the driver.Of the four people inside the Chevy Tahoe, a 16-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were killed and a 9-year-old boy was injured. The driver of the Tahoe, a 45-year-old man, was also injured.The boy and the injured man were rushed to the hospital with major injuries.The CHP says it does not know yet if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.