Child drowns while swimming in Merced County river

EMBED <>More Videos

Child drowns while swimming in Merced County river

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County officials say a child has drowned while swimming in a river.

The child's family was swimming in Hagaman Park on River Road in Merced County when the incident happened, the Merced County Sheriff's Office says.

When the child went under, he or she was transported to a local hospital where he or she died.

Merced County officials have not yet released any more details.

This is the fourth drowning in as many weeks in the Central Valley.

This story is developing and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countydrowning
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News