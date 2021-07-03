Child drowns while swimming in Merced County river

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County officials say a child has drowned while swimming in a river.The child's family was swimming in Hagaman Park on River Road in Merced County when the incident happened, the Merced County Sheriff's Office says.When the child went under, he or she was transported to a local hospital where he or she died.Merced County officials have not yet released any more details.This is the fourth drowning in as many weeks in the Central Valley.This story is developing and will be updated.